4H AGO
Luke List betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Luke List will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 42nd-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Latest odds for List at the Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- List has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -2.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on List .
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 64th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 115th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.071, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.48%.
- On the greens, List's -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.3
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.48%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.13%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|14.75%
|14.35%
List's best finishes
- List has played 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, List has compiled 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
- List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.013
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.071
|-1.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.324
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.022
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.404
|-2.311
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.