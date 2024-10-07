Luke List betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.

List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).