4H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 42nd-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for List at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • List has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -2.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 64th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 115th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.071, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.48%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (115th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.3306.4
    Greens in Regulation %8566.48%65.74%
    Putts Per Round14529.4129.7
    Par Breakers11523.13%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10314.75%14.35%

    List's best finishes

    • List has played 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, List has compiled 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
    • List put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 6.128. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.013-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.071-1.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.324-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0220.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.404-2.311

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.