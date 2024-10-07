PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Lee Hodges betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lee Hodges posted a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship looking for better results.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hodges hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -2.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -3.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.289 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 20.42% of the time (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132294.8299.1
    Greens in Regulation %10365.95%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12629.1830.9
    Par Breakers16620.42%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.36%12.30%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 26 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • With 596 points, Hodges currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1530.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.2890.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.233-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.273-2.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.370-3.195

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.