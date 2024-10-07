Lee Hodges betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lee Hodges posted a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship looking for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hodges hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -2.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -3.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.289 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 20.42% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|294.8
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.95%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.18
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.42%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.36%
|12.30%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has participated in 26 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- With 596 points, Hodges currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.153
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.289
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.233
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.273
|-2.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.370
|-3.195
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.