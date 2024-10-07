Lee Hodges betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510. He missed the cut in that event.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.