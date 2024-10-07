Lanto Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Lanto Griffin will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 61st in the Procore Championship, shooting 1-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.110 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 29.94 putts per round (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|305.3
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.73%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.94
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.57%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.60%
|10.42%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Currently, Griffin sits 171st in the FedExCup standings with 117 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that event, he finished 51st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.468. In that event, he finished 66th.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.865, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.199
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.110
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.249
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.202
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.142
|0.989
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
