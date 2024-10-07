PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Lanto Griffin will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 61st in the Procore Championship, shooting 1-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.110 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 29.94 putts per round (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51305.3300.6
    Greens in Regulation %870.73%70.49%
    Putts Per Round16729.9429.3
    Par Breakers7024.57%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.60%10.42%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • While Griffin has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Currently, Griffin sits 171st in the FedExCup standings with 117 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.468. In that event, he finished 66th.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.865, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1990.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.110-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.249-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.2020.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1420.989

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.