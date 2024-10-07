Lanto Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 5.228. In that event, he finished 51st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.468. In that event, he finished 66th.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.865, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.