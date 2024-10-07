PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Wyndham Championship, Kurt Kitayama struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 0.316 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 3.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 47th, while his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.365 mark (28th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 150th on TOUR this season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 21.81% of the time (149th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47305.9307.7
    Greens in Regulation %8466.50%69.44%
    Putts Per Round9829.0128.8
    Par Breakers14921.81%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.93%12.04%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Currently, Kitayama has 603 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.104. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4201.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3651.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0450.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3530.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4773.772

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.