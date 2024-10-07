Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Wyndham Championship, Kurt Kitayama struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 0.316 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 3.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 47th, while his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama owns a 0.365 mark (28th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 150th on TOUR this season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 21.81% of the time (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|305.9
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.50%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.81%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.93%
|12.04%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Currently, Kitayama has 603 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.104. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.420
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.365
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.045
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.353
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.477
|3.772
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.