Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.104. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.