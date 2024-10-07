Kevin Yu betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Kevin Yu looks to repeat his winning performance from the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.501 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 25th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 26th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.397, while he ranks sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 28.60% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.1
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.04%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.79
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.60%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.39%
|13.54%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has played 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Yu, who has 469 points, currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.501
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.397
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.335
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.313
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.250
|-1.015
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.