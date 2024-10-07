PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Kevin Yu looks to repeat his winning performance from the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.501 this season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 25th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 26th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.397, while he ranks sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 28.60% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25309.1304.3
    Greens in Regulation %671.04%51.74%
    Putts Per Round16229.7929.1
    Par Breakers428.60%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.39%13.54%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has played 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Yu, who has 469 points, currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.501-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.397-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.335-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.3130.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.250-1.015

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.