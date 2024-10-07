Kevin Yu betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.

Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.671). That ranked second in the field.