Kevin Tway betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kevin Tway of the United States reacts to a missed putt on the third hole green during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Tway takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 2.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 1.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146, which ranks 63rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 36th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway owns a -0.556 average that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tway's 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|307.3
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.96%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.04
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.46%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.41%
|14.93%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 285 points, Tway currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 1.682. In that event, he finished 45th.
- Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 0.155 mark, which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.279 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.831, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.146
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.556
|-1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.365
|2.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.128
|1.495
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.