Kevin Tway betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 1.682. In that event, he finished 45th.

Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 0.155 mark, which ranked him 42nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.279 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.831, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.