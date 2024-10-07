Kevin Streelman betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Streelman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Kevin Streelman has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.