Kevin Streelman betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Streelman of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman posted a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Streelman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.022 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 125th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.039 mark (108th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|295.8
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|67.37%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.33
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.43%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.66%
|14.29%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Streelman has collected 94 points, which ranks him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.985. In that event, he finished 64th.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.014
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.039
|-1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.021
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.342
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.416
|-2.022
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.