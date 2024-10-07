PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Streelman of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Streelman of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman posted a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Streelman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.022 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 125th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.039 mark (108th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125295.8299.2
    Greens in Regulation %6567.37%70.63%
    Putts Per Round13729.3329.8
    Par Breakers10723.43%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance12915.66%14.29%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Streelman has collected 94 points, which ranks him 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.985. In that event, he finished 64th.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.364 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0140.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.039-1.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.021-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.342-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.416-2.022

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.