Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.
- He finished 2-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 322.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty has an average of -2.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -3.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.793 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.7 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.435. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
- On the greens, Dougherty's -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.90 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|316.7
|322.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.67%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.90
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.78%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.78%
|13.89%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Dougherty has accumulated 72 points, which ranks him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.507 mark ranked second in the field.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.078, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.793
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.435
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.400
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.364
|-2.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.406
|-3.706
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.