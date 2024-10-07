Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.507 mark ranked second in the field.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.078, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.