PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dougherty has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.
    • He finished 2-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Kevin Dougherty has averaged 322.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty has an average of -2.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -3.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dougherty .

    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.793 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.7 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.435. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
    • On the greens, Dougherty's -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.90 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4316.7322.0
    Greens in Regulation %3668.67%70.83%
    Putts Per Round16529.9030.7
    Par Breakers12622.78%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.78%13.89%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Dougherty has accumulated 72 points, which ranks him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.507 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.437 mark ranked 37th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.078, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7930.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.435-1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.400-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.364-2.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.406-3.706

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6467-74-77-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.