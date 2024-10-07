PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Chappell betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Kevin Chappell will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Procore Championship, shooting 8-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.
    • Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell has an average of 2.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.688 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.0298.9
    Greens in Regulation %-66.40%71.60%
    Putts Per Round-29.1429.2
    Par Breakers-22.88%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.68%11.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.688

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6164-73-72-67-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-65-73-1520
    July 25-283M Open6768-70-69-76-13
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-71-70-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.