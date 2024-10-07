Kevin Chappell betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Chappell will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he took 26th in the Procore Championship, shooting 8-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.
- Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell has an average of 2.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.688 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.0
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.40%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.88%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.68%
|11.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.688
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.