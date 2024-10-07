PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Procore Championship, Kelly Kraft struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kraft finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -1.713 in his past five tournaments.
    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.3284.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.37%68.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.1329.2
    Par Breakers-28.47%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.43%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.713

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M Open3368-70-68-70-822
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.