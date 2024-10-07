Kelly Kraft betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five events, Kraft finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.