Kelly Kraft betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
At the Procore Championship, Kelly Kraft struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kraft finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -1.713 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.3
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.47%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.43%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.713
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.