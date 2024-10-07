Keith Mitchell betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a third-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.398 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 5.206 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.704 this season, which ranks sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.688 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He has broken par 29.38% of the time (second on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|311.4
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.00%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.25
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.38%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.24%
|11.73%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 599 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.704
|1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.688
|2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.007
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.257
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.129
|5.206
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.