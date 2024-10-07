Keith Mitchell betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.