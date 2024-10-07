PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a third-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 0.398 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 5.206 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.704 this season, which ranks sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell has a 0.688 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 140th on TOUR, while he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He has broken par 29.38% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15311.4316.9
    Greens in Regulation %771.00%70.68%
    Putts Per Round13029.2528.7
    Par Breakers229.38%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.24%11.73%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 599 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.7041.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6882.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0070.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2570.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1295.206

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.