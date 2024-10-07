K.H. Lee betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 23rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129, which ranks 70th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 77th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.348. Additionally, he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|301.8
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|64.94%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.14%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.21%
|12.96%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 52.2%.
- Currently, Lee has 411 points, placing him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.129
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.348
|-1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.128
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.200
|1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.109
|0.893
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.