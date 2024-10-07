PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 23rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129, which ranks 70th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 77th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.348. Additionally, he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77301.8308.0
    Greens in Regulation %12364.94%70.74%
    Putts Per Round6428.7529.5
    Par Breakers5525.14%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.21%12.96%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 52.2%.
    • Currently, Lee has 411 points, placing him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1291.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.348-1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1280.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2001.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1090.893

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.