K.H. Lee betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.