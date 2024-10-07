Justin Suh betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Suh has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.