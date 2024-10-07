PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of shoes worn by Justin Suh of the United States on the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of shoes worn by Justin Suh of the United States on the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Justin Suh takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of 1.608 in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.155, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 87th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.624. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87300.5302.9
    Greens in Regulation %9166.28%70.49%
    Putts Per Round11729.1228.8
    Par Breakers7924.43%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.28%12.50%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 34.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Suh, who has 149 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.828.
    • Suh put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.688. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.390 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.155-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.624-1.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.2800.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6672.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.3911.608

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

