Justin Suh betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of shoes worn by Justin Suh of the United States on the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Justin Suh takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of 1.608 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.155, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 87th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.624. Additionally, he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|300.5
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|66.28%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.12
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.43%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.28%
|12.50%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 34.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Suh, who has 149 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.828.
- Suh put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.688. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.390 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.155
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.624
|-1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.280
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.667
|2.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.391
|1.608
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.