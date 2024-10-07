Justin Lower betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.