Justin Lower betting profile: Black Desert Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 28th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 2.866 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 3.836 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 126th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.237. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.20%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126295.6294.6
    Greens in Regulation %2669.20%73.33%
    Putts Per Round9228.9729.1
    Par Breakers4525.46%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.63%13.33%

    Lower's best finishes

    • While Lower has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • With 461 points, Lower currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1680.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2370.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.064-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3572.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3623.836

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.