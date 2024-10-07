Justin Lower betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 28th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Justin Lower has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 2.866 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 3.836 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 126th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.237. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.20%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|295.6
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|69.20%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.97
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.46%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.63%
|13.33%
Lower's best finishes
- While Lower has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- With 461 points, Lower currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.168
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.237
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.064
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.357
|2.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.362
|3.836
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
