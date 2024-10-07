PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Joseph Bramlett enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 317.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -2.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 20th, while his 52.5% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a 0.037 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 22.74% of the time (128th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.2317.1
    Greens in Regulation %4968.14%69.84%
    Putts Per Round15229.5230.2
    Par Breakers12822.74%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance7014.15%14.68%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 22 tournaments).
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, ranking him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2681.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0370.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1610.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.326-2.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.141-0.622

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.