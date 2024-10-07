Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Joseph Bramlett enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 63rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 317.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -2.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season (43rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 20th, while his 52.5% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a 0.037 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks 152nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 22.74% of the time (128th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.2
|317.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.14%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.52
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.74%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|14.15%
|14.68%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 22 tournaments).
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, ranking him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.268
|1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.037
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.161
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.326
|-2.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.141
|-0.622
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
