Joe Highsmith betting profile: Black Desert Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.000. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|304.1
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.49%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.24
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.31%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.71%
|12.50%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Although Highsmith has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Highsmith has collected 157 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.145 mark ranked in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.411). That ranked in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.006
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.000
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.092
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.459
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.372
|1.495
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.