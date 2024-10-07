PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: Black Desert Championship

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.000. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56304.1311.8
    Greens in Regulation %6067.49%70.49%
    Putts Per Round12829.2428.9
    Par Breakers5025.31%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.71%12.50%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Although Highsmith has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Highsmith has collected 157 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.145 mark ranked in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.537. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.411). That ranked in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0061.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0001.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.092-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.459-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3721.495

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.