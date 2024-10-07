Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Jacob Bridgeman will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 11th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 18-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.994 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 105th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 88th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.103. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.50%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|298.9
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|67.50%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.47
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|15
|26.94%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.24%
|11.81%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Bridgeman has 308 points, placing him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.892.
- Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955), which ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.296
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.103
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.127
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.630
|3.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.565
|2.994
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
