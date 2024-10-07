Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.892.

Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955), which ranked third in the field.