4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will appear Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 11th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 18-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.994 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 105th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 88th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.103. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.50%.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (30th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105298.9305.2
    Greens in Regulation %5967.50%72.92%
    Putts Per Round3028.4728.9
    Par Breakers1526.94%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.24%11.81%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 21 tournaments).
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Bridgeman has 308 points, placing him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.892.
    • Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.955), which ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.296-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.103-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.127-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6303.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5652.994

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.