J.J. Spaun betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is trying for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Spaun's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spaun is averaging 4.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.465, while he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|298.6
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.27%
|73.20%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.26
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.03%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.62%
|11.11%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
- Currently, Spaun has 419 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.533, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.101
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.465
|3.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.033
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.061
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.271
|4.226
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.