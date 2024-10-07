J.J. Spaun betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.533, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.