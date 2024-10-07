PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is trying for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spaun is averaging 4.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.465, while he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.27%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107298.6306.8
    Greens in Regulation %2469.27%73.20%
    Putts Per Round13129.2629.1
    Par Breakers11823.03%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.62%11.11%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
    • Currently, Spaun has 419 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.533, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.1010.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4653.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.033-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0610.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2714.226

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.