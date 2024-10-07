PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.B. Holmes betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.B. Holmes betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    J.B. Holmes enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Holmes' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes is averaging -0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.8304.5
    Greens in Regulation %-58.33%53.70%
    Putts Per Round-28.8028.0
    Par Breakers-20.56%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.11%17.59%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' best finishes

    • Holmes, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.863

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-73-71-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.