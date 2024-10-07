J.B. Holmes betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Holmes is averaging -0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.