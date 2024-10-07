J.B. Holmes betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
J.B. Holmes enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Holmes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes is averaging -0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.863 in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.8
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.80
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.11%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' best finishes
- Holmes, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.863
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-73-71
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.