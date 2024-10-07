PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Henrik Norlander will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 15-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging -1.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 3.080 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander has a 0.465 mark (17th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.9300.3
    Greens in Regulation %970.60%73.77%
    Putts Per Round8028.8529.3
    Par Breakers11323.26%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance311.46%8.95%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Norlander, who has 256 points, currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0071.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4651.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0121.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.198-1.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2853.080

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.