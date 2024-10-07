Henrik Norlander betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.