Henrik Norlander betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 15-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -1.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 3.080 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander has a 0.465 mark (17th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.9
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.60%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.26%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.46%
|8.95%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Norlander, who has 256 points, currently ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.007
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.465
|1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.012
|1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.198
|-1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.285
|3.080
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.