Hayden Springer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Springer is averaging 0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.