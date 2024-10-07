PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following an eighth-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging 0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging 1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.8 yards) ranks 10th, while his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.237. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.49% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10312.8320.1
    Greens in Regulation %4768.25%72.22%
    Putts Per Round7928.8429.8
    Par Breakers2526.49%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.68%11.11%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 283 points, Springer currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 4.606 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.820), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3781.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.237-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0170.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1950.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3531.763

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.