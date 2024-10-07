Hayden Springer betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following an eighth-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.378 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.8 yards) ranks 10th, while his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.237. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 26.49% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|312.8
|320.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|68.25%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.84
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.49%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.68%
|11.11%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 283 points, Springer currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 4.606 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.820), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.378
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.237
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.017
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.195
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.353
|1.763
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.