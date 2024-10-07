PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Buckley is averaging -1.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -5.038 in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 118th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.383.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118296.7299.7
    Greens in Regulation %10865.63%66.20%
    Putts Per Round12029.1429.8
    Par Breakers15821.37%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13515.82%14.81%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut nine times (39.1%).
    • Buckley, who has 224 points, currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153). That ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.060-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.383-1.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.218-1.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.170-1.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.711-5.038

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

