Hayden Buckley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153). That ranked third in the field.