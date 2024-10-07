Hayden Buckley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Buckley is averaging -1.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -5.038 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 118th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.383.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|296.7
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.63%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.37%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.82%
|14.81%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut nine times (39.1%).
- Buckley, who has 224 points, currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.153). That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.060
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.383
|-1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.218
|-1.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.170
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.711
|-5.038
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.