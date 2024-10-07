Harry Hall betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that event).

Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.