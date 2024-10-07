PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last tournament, Harry Hall missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.183 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.273 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 109th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.164.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 27.43% of the time (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109298.3304.0
    Greens in Regulation %11265.36%70.06%
    Putts Per Round1028.0027.2
    Par Breakers1027.43%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.58%7.41%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Hall has 517 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that event).
    • Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.273-1.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1642.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4643.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1332.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4876.183

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.