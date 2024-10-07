Harry Hall betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last tournament, Harry Hall missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.183 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.273 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 109th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.164.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 27.43% of the time (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|298.3
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.36%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.00
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.43%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.58%
|7.41%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Hall has 517 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that event).
- Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.999, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.273
|-1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.164
|2.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.464
|3.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.133
|2.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.487
|6.183
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
