PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harris English struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is seeking better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for English at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    English's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging -2.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.068, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.319. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.07%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96299.7301.5
    Greens in Regulation %14564.07%63.89%
    Putts Per Round3128.4829.2
    Par Breakers16720.27%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.64%10.07%

    English's best finishes

    • English has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 77.3%.
    • Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking ninth in the field at 2.635. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.068-0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.319-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.004-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.451-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.195-2.740

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.