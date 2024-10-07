Harris English betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking ninth in the field at 2.635. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.