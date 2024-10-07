Harris English betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harris English struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is seeking better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
English's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -2.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.068, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 96th, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.319. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.07%.
- On the greens, English's 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|299.7
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|64.07%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.27%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.64%
|10.07%
English's best finishes
- English has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 77.3%.
- Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.822 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking ninth in the field at 2.635. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.068
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.319
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.004
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.451
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.195
|-2.740
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.