PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -2.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 145th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.450. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.62%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.9300.0
    Greens in Regulation %2169.62%71.30%
    Putts Per Round16329.8529.7
    Par Breakers12122.94%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.17%12.04%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 45.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.710 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.114-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4500.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1541.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.619-2.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.130-1.106

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.