Greyson Sigg betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -2.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.114 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 145th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.450. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.62%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 166th on TOUR this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.9
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.62%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.85
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|22.94%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.17%
|12.04%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 45.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774 (he finished 13th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.710 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.114
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.450
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.154
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.619
|-2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.130
|-1.106
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.