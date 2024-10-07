Greyson Sigg betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that event, he missed the cut.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774 (he finished 13th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.710 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.