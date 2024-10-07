PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Higgo is averaging -1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 34th, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.440.
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34307.9309.5
    Greens in Regulation %10465.94%69.05%
    Putts Per Round10129.0229.3
    Par Breakers6624.77%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.66%11.11%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • While Higgo hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 47.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Higgo has 186 points, placing him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.341, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.219-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.440-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.095-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2020.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.552-1.521

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.