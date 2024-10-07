Garrick Higgo betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.341, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.