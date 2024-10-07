Garrick Higgo betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Garrick Higgo missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Higgo is averaging -1.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 34th, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.440.
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|307.9
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.94%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.02
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.77%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.66%
|11.11%
Higgo's best finishes
- While Higgo hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 47.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Higgo has 186 points, placing him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.341, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.219
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.440
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.095
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.202
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.552
|-1.521
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
