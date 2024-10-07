PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Erik van Rooyen hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course after a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.165.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 109th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55304.2313.7
    Greens in Regulation %2369.32%53.82%
    Putts Per Round10929.0730.5
    Par Breakers1726.87%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.51%13.19%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, van Rooyen sits 58th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.942 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.424. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3750.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.165-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.264-1.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.317-1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.593-2.284

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.