Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course after a 33rd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- van Rooyen is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.165.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 109th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|304.2
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.32%
|53.82%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.07
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|17
|26.87%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.51%
|13.19%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, van Rooyen sits 58th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.942 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.424. In that event, he finished 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.375
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.165
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.264
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.317
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.593
|-2.284
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.