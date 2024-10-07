Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.942 mark ranked seventh in the field.

van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.424. In that event, he finished 39th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.