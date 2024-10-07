Erik Barnes betting profile: Black Desert Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Erik Barnes missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Barnes' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Barnes has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.668 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -7.593 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.175 this season, which ranks 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes sports a -0.561 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Barnes has registered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.2
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|62.25%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.82
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.60%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.92%
|19.14%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
- Currently, Barnes ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 248 points.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.211 mark ranked in the field.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-1.175
|-4.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.561
|-2.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.102
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.175
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-2.014
|-7.593
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|83
|+11
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
