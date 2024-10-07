Erik Barnes betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.211 mark ranked in the field.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.695 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.