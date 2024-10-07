Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.