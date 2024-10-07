PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Emiliano Grillo hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following an 11th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo has an average of 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a 0.272 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148292.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %10565.88%56.11%
    Putts Per Round8628.9328.3
    Par Breakers15521.50%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.38%11.11%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Grillo, who has 684 points, currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0570.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2721.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.408-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1291.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0503.032

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

