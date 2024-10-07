Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Emiliano Grillo hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following an 11th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Grillo's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Grillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Grillo has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo has an average of 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 3.032 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a 0.272 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|292.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.88%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.50%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.38%
|11.11%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Grillo, who has 684 points, currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.057
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.272
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.408
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.050
|3.032
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
