4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu hits the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.540 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361, which ranks 152nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 140th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.313. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.71%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 77th. He has broken par 25.35% of the time (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140293.6297.3
    Greens in Regulation %5567.71%71.43%
    Putts Per Round7728.8329.7
    Par Breakers4725.35%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.10%15.48%

    Wu's best finishes

    • While Wu has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 59.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Wu, who has 313 points, currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432.
    • Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 2.184 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.361-1.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.313-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1210.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1800.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.253-0.740

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.