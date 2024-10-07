Dylan Wu betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu hits the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.540 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361, which ranks 152nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 140th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.313. Additionally, he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.71%.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 77th. He has broken par 25.35% of the time (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|293.6
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.71%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.35%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.10%
|15.48%
Wu's best finishes
- While Wu has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 59.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Wu, who has 313 points, currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432.
- Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 2.184 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.361
|-1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.313
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.121
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.180
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.253
|-0.740
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.