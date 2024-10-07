Dylan Wu betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432.

Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 2.184 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).