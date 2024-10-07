Doug Ghim betting profile: Black Desert Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 33rd-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 36th.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.163 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 2.406 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks eighth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.662, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.45%.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (68th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|294.4
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.45%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|68
|24.64%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.72%
|10.49%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- As of now, Ghim has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.157.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.332
|1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.662
|3.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.001
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.255
|-2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.739
|2.406
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
