PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Doug Ghim of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 33rd-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 36th.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.163 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 2.406 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks eighth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.662, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.45%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (68th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134294.4305.6
    Greens in Regulation %1270.45%74.07%
    Putts Per Round14929.4830.4
    Par Breakers6824.64%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.72%10.49%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • As of now, Ghim has accumulated 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.157.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3321.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6623.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.001-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.255-2.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7392.406

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.