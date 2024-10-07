Doug Ghim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.157.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.