David Skinns betting profile: Black Desert Championship

David Skinns enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- David Skinns has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns owns a 0.423 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 24.37% of the time (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.2
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.52%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.24
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.37%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.35%
|9.72%
Skinns' best finishes
- While Skinns has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
- Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.986 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.143
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.423
|1.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.070
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.050
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.261
|0.895
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
