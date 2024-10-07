PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Skinns has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • David Skinns has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns owns a 0.423 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 128th. He has broken par 24.37% of the time (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.2310.0
    Greens in Regulation %1070.52%73.96%
    Putts Per Round12829.2429.5
    Par Breakers8124.37%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.35%9.72%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • While Skinns has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
    • Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.986 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.143-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4231.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.0700.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0500.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2610.895

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.