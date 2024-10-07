David Skinns betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 6.986 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.