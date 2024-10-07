PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Lipsky has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.966 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 1.879 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.290.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160288.5291.3
    Greens in Regulation %7167.17%69.05%
    Putts Per Round15129.4928.5
    Par Breakers12222.93%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.46%15.08%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has played 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut eight times (34.8%).
    • As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 132 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.355-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.2902.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.006-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.4150.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4731.879

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.