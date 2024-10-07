David Lipsky betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that event, he finished 41st.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.