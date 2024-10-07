David Lipsky betting profile: Black Desert Championship
David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Lipsky's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Lipsky has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- David Lipsky has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.966 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 1.879 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.290.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|288.5
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|67.17%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.49
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|122
|22.93%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.46%
|15.08%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has played 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut eight times (34.8%).
- As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 132 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.574. In that event, he finished 41st.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.355
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.290
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.006
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.415
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.473
|1.879
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.