David Bradshaw betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Bradshaw has an average finish of 26th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Bradshaw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.

David Bradshaw has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bradshaw is averaging -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting.