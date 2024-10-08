David Bradshaw betting profile: Black Desert Championship
David Bradshaw will play in the 2024 Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, USA, from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Bradshaw's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bradshaw has an average finish of 26th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Bradshaw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- David Bradshaw has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradshaw is averaging -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradshaw is averaging -1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradshaw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradshaw as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.