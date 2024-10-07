4H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a seventh-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Latest odds for Berger at the Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 0.896 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Berger .
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.354 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.216.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|297.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.95%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.71
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.40%
|26.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.07%
|13.49%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- Berger, who has 221 points, currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.713.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.028, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.354
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.216
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.099
|1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.582
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.087
|0.896
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.