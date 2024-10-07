Daniel Berger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.713.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.028, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.