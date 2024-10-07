PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Daniel Berger will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a seventh-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Berger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 0.896 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.354 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.216.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115297.3303.3
    Greens in Regulation %2968.95%68.65%
    Putts Per Round15829.7128.1
    Par Breakers8024.40%26.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.07%13.49%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • Berger, who has 221 points, currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.713.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 3.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.028, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3541.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.216-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.0991.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.582-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0870.896

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.