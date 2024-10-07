PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 27th-place finish at the TOUR Championship.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.724 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 ranks 40th on TOUR this season, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.077, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.02%.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.66. He has broken par 23.71% of the time (104th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102299.1304.6
    Greens in Regulation %12165.02%68.06%
    Putts Per Round5228.6629.1
    Par Breakers10423.71%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.95%12.22%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
    • As of now, Kirk has compiled 1318 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished first in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2951.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.077-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.096-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.408-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.060-0.724

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.