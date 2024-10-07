4H AGO
Chris Kirk betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13 after a 27th-place finish at the TOUR Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.724 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 ranks 40th on TOUR this season, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.077, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.02%.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.66. He has broken par 23.71% of the time (104th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.1
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.02%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.66
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.71%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.95%
|12.22%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
- As of now, Kirk has compiled 1318 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished first in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.295
|1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.077
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.096
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.408
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.060
|-0.724
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
