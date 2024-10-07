Chris Kirk betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).

Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished first in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).