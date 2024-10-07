Chez Reavie betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.725, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.