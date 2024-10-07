Chez Reavie betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Chez Reavie of the United States chips on the first hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 15, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of 2.279 in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.508, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 164th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|286.3
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.62%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.35
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.18%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.30%
|7.94%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Reavie, who has 161 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.725, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.508
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.522
|3.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.250
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.413
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|2.279
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
