4H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Chez Reavie of the United States chips on the first hole during the final round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 15, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, seeking better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Reavie has an average of 2.279 in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.508, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 164th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164286.3290.1
    Greens in Regulation %4068.62%75.00%
    Putts Per Round13929.3529.4
    Par Breakers8824.18%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.30%7.94%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Reavie, who has 161 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.464 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 8.220 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.725, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.508-1.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5223.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2500.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.4130.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1492.279

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.