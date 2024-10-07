PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -1.403 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.087, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 24.50% of the time (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68303.1311.2
    Greens in Regulation %7866.87%71.03%
    Putts Per Round12029.1429.7
    Par Breakers7324.50%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.08%13.49%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • While Hadley hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Hadley, who has 227 points, currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1080.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.087-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.214-2.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2510.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.058-1.403

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.