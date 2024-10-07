Chesson Hadley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging -1.403 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.087, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 24.50% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|303.1
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.87%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.14
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.50%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.08%
|13.49%
Hadley's best finishes
- While Hadley hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Hadley, who has 227 points, currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.108
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.087
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.214
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.251
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.058
|-1.403
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.