Chesson Hadley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.