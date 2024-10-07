Chandler Phillips betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.918 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159). That ranked fourth in the field.