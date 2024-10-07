PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 33rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 14-under at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Phillips is averaging 2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.176.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.01. He has broken par 27.28% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134294.4293.9
    Greens in Regulation %14464.10%68.06%
    Putts Per Round1128.0128.3
    Par Breakers1327.28%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.68%11.46%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • As of now, Phillips has compiled 427 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.918 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0382.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.176-0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.021-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3321.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4502.308

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.