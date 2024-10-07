Chandler Phillips betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Chandler Phillips will play Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 33rd in the Sanderson Farms Championship, shooting 14-under at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging 2.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.038 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.176.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.01. He has broken par 27.28% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|294.4
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|64.10%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.01
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.28%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.68%
|11.46%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- As of now, Phillips has compiled 427 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.918 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.038
|2.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.176
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.021
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.332
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.450
|2.308
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
