Chan Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chan Kim posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.798 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.365 mark (28th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|300.5
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.48%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.11
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.67%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.22%
|8.95%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.000 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.313
|2.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.365
|0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.323
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.336
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.665
|4.798
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.