4H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chan Kim posted a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 4.798 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.365 mark (28th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87300.5311.6
    Greens in Regulation %1170.48%75.31%
    Putts Per Round11429.1129.5
    Par Breakers2026.67%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance812.22%8.95%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.000 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3132.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3650.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3232.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.336-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6654.798

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.