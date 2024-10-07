Chan Kim betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting.