Chad Ramey betting profile: Black Desert Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.442, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 32nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 85th. He has broken par 25.14% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.9294.9
    Greens in Regulation %9766.03%71.57%
    Putts Per Round8528.9229.7
    Par Breakers5525.14%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance14516.21%12.75%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Ramey has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.144-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.4420.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0190.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3320.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.2340.626

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

