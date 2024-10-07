Chad Ramey betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Ramey has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.442, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.03%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 32nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 85th. He has broken par 25.14% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.9
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.03%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.92
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.14%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.21%
|12.75%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Ramey has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.144
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.442
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.019
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.332
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.234
|0.626
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.