Chad Ramey betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.729 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 35th in that event).