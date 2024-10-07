PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last competition, Carl Yuan missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Yuan finished 56th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.867 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -5.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 20th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.122. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.00%.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.2316.0
    Greens in Regulation %16063.00%45.83%
    Putts Per Round10129.0231.0
    Par Breakers8624.22%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance16819.00%19.44%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Yuan has collected 273 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.675.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.252-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.122-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.050-0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.926-3.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.847-5.637

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.