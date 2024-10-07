Carl Yuan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.675.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.