Carl Yuan betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last competition, Carl Yuan missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Yuan finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Yuan finished 56th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.867 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -5.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 20th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.122. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.00%.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.2
|316.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|63.00%
|45.83%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.02
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.22%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|19.00%
|19.44%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Yuan has collected 273 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.675.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.252
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.122
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.050
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.926
|-3.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.847
|-5.637
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
