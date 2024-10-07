Camilo Villegas betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -3.387 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.3
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.50%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.02
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.13%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.38%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut five times (23.8%).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.387
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.