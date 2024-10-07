Camilo Villegas betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 9-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.