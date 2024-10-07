PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Camilo Villegas enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 9-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -3.387 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.3280.5
    Greens in Regulation %-65.50%49.07%
    Putts Per Round-30.0231.1
    Par Breakers-23.13%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.38%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut five times (23.8%).

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.387

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

