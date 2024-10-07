PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

    Cameron Champ enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 326.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.657 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 1.491 in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.935 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.804.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1321.1326.6
    Greens in Regulation %7467.03%69.05%
    Putts Per Round14929.4829.3
    Par Breakers10123.79%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.46%11.11%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Champ ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.498 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9353.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.804-2.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.606-1.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3801.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.0941.491

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.