Cameron Champ betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.498 (he finished 12th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.