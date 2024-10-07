Cameron Champ betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Cameron Champ enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, looking for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 326.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.657 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 1.491 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.935 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.804.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|321.1
|326.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.03%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.79%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.46%
|11.11%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Champ ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings with 140 points.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.366.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.498 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.935
|3.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.804
|-2.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.606
|-1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.380
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.094
|1.491
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.