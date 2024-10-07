Callum Tarren betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.