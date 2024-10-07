PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 61st-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren is averaging -1.623 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -1.535 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 50.9% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.162, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.88%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.93 putts-per-round average ranks 166th. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.8312.6
    Greens in Regulation %12564.88%70.24%
    Putts Per Round16629.9330.7
    Par Breakers10823.41%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance16718.65%16.27%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 89 points, Tarren currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.216-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1620.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.225-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.573-1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.176-1.535

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6168-70-71-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.