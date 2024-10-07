Callum Tarren betting profile: Black Desert Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 61st-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Tarren is averaging -1.623 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -1.535 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 50.9% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.162, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.88%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.93 putts-per-round average ranks 166th. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.8
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.88%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.93
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.41%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|18.65%
|16.27%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 89 points, Tarren currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.216
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.162
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.225
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.573
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.176
|-1.535
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.