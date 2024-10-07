PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bud Cauley carded a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Bud Cauley has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 1.336 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cauley is averaging 1.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.5302.0
    Greens in Regulation %-69.32%69.79%
    Putts Per Round-29.0028.7
    Par Breakers-20.71%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.24%7.99%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.295

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.