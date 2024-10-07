Bud Cauley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bud Cauley carded a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging 1.336 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cauley is averaging 1.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.5
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.32%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.71%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.24%
|7.99%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.295
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
