Brice Garnett betting profile: Black Desert Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -0.257 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.1
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.43%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.26
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.72%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|15.12%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.257
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
