Brice Garnett betting profile: Black Desert Championship

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 11: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett carded a 63rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -0.257 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.1287.3
    Greens in Regulation %-71.43%73.15%
    Putts Per Round-29.2629.2
    Par Breakers-26.72%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%15.12%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.257

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.