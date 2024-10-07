Brice Garnett betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Garnett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

Brice Garnett has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting.