PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Blaine Hale, Jr. struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is trying for a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Hale at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale is averaging -1.310 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -0.934 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.0306.3
    Greens in Regulation %-64.77%68.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.3229.2
    Par Breakers-23.68%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.03%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut three times (16.7%).

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.934

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-71-70-71-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.