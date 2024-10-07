Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 34th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hale is averaging -1.310 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.