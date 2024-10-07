Ben Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866). That ranked seventh in the field.