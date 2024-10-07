Ben Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Ben Taylor missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Taylor is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.625 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.750. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.92%.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|300.5
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.92%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.06
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.45%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.33%
|14.68%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Taylor has 79 points, placing him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.625
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.750
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.080
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.053
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.242
|0.778
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.