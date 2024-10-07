PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Taylor betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last tournament, Ben Taylor missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.625 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.750. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.92%.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87300.5307.0
    Greens in Regulation %16661.92%70.24%
    Putts Per Round10729.0629.1
    Par Breakers13422.45%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance16919.33%14.68%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Taylor has 79 points, placing him 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.625-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.750-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0800.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0530.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.2420.778

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.