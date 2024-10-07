Ben Kohles betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Kohles' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 2.020 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 ranks 106th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 90th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.078, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.84%.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 24.48% of the time (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.7
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.84%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.35
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.48%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.06%
|11.73%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- As of now, Kohles has compiled 531 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.013
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.078
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.270
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.024
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.229
|2.020
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
