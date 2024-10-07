PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles betting profile: Black Desert Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 2.020 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013 ranks 106th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 90th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.078, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.84%.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 139th. He has broken par 24.48% of the time (75th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.7294.1
    Greens in Regulation %3268.84%76.85%
    Putts Per Round13929.3530.0
    Par Breakers7524.48%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.06%11.73%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • As of now, Kohles has compiled 531 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0130.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0781.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.2700.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.024-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2292.020

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

